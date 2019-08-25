Sports Djoković starts on Monday, plays the second match of the day Novak Djoković will start defending his title on US Open on Monday afternoon. Source: B92 Sunday, August 25, 2019 | 13:02 Tweet Share Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images

Serbian tennis player will play against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round on „Fkushing Meadows’’.

This duel is the second one on the program on „Arthur Ashe Stadium’’, on which the program starts 12 PM EDT and 6 PM CEST.



The day will be opened by the match between Kazakhstan player, Zerina Diyas, and Australian player, Ashleigh Barty, and the Serb-Spanish duel is expected to start at 7:30 PM (1:30 PM in New York).



Janko Tipsarević and Dušan Lajović are the first Serbian players to be on the court and theirs matches against Denis Kudla and Steve Darcis will start at 5 PM.



Ivana Jorović plays the second match of the day at the Court 6 with Iga Swiatek from Poland, while Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanović will perform third on the Court 14.