Sports Serbia women's national volleyball team got the ticket to Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Serbia women's national volleyball team secured ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a 3-1 win over Poland Source: B92 Monday, August 5, 2019 | 01:11

Reigning World and European Champion Serbia have won in Wroclaw defeating a host Poland in four sets – 21:25, 25:23, 25:16, 25:23.



Serbia hasn't showed its best performance, but still managed to triumph over Poland, advancing to the women's volleyball tournament in Japan.



Serbia will be at the Olympic Games for the fourth time in its history, having been present in Olympic tournaments since their first appearance at Beijing 2008.