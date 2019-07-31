Sports Belgrade will get Novak Djokovic Museum The father of the world's best tennis player Novak Djokovic has announced that the winner of the 16th Grand Slam titles will open a museum in Belgrade Source: B92 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 | 14:31 Tweet Share Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Srdjan Djokovic in the interview for RTS confirmed "Novak Djokovic" Museum will be opened in Knez Mihailova Street.



"We are going to open the museum at the center of the city. There is a huge interest on the part of both local and foreign tourists, particularly Chinese. Novak is highly popular in China", Djokovic Senior told RTS.



Novak took few weeks off after winning Wimbledon Tournament, while he started training recently in Marbella, under the supervision of Goran Ivanisevic.



He will pass on the Montreal Cup at the start of August, while the next tournament to play will be Cincinnati Masters, starting on August 11.