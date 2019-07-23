Sports Unrecognizable Serbia stopped in the quartefinals of World Championship in water polo Spain defeated Serbia 12:9 (2:1, 5:2, 3:4, 2:2) in the quarterfinal of the FINA World Championship men's water polo tournament in Gwangju, South Korea Source: B92 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 | 11:37 Tweet Share Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Dejan Savic's young team, without Filip Filipovic, Pijetlovic's brothers, Andrija Prlainovic, both Mitrovic, simply failed to repeat the game from a few days ago and to overcome a much more experienced opponent.



Strahinja Rasovic was Serbia's best scorer with four goals in the quarterfinal, that ended Serbia's participation on this year's Water Polo World Cup, advancing to the play-off for 5-9th place on the tournament, without a possibility of winning a medal.



Spain will play against Croatia in semifinal, while the other quarterfinal pairs are: Hungary vs Australia, and Italy vs Greece.