Sports First trophy won, Lajovic becomes the champion of Umag tournament! Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic won his first ATP title Source: B92 Monday, July 22, 2019 | 07:56 Tweet Share Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The 29-year-old Stara Pazova native defeated Hungarian qualifier Attila Balazs 7-5 , 7-5, in the 112 minutes long Sunday’s singles final in Umag to claim his maiden trophy on the ATP 250 Tournament.



Hungarian won semi-final against Laslo Djere, thus preventing Serbian final, but Lajovic won the title, avenging his friend.



Lajovic had lost the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters final earlier this year to Italian Fabio Fognini, but now finally everything fell into place.



After excellent performance during the week, he succeeded in getting a trophy that would help him claim 26th position in the ATP rankings, which is ten positions higher than his ranking prior to this victory.



Lajovic receives 250 ATP Ranking points and €90,390 in prize money.