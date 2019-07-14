Sports Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon title in an epic five-hour long final against Federer! Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer to retain his title in a thrilling final Source: AK/LN Sunday, July 14, 2019 | 23:13 Tweet Share Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Djokovic triumphed over Roger Federer after a thrilling five set spectacle, after five-hour long struggle – 7:6(5), 1:6, 7:6(4), 4:6, 13:12(3).



The world number one has won 16 Grand Slams, fifth Wimbledon trophy, after he won Wimbledon title in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018.



Serbian player had beaten the Swiss for the fifth time in a row, leading in their head to head records by 26-22 in total.



Novak is in the same time the first player after 70 years who won Wimbledon after saving match point, while the final match he played with Roger was the longest one in the history of the All England Club.



All most respected world media point out this historical moment as the Serbian athlete had reached his fifth title in London in the first tie-break of the fifth set in the longest final match.



"Djokovic triumphed in this thriller against Federer in an incredible way, by saving two championship points in the final set", British BBC reports. The Spanish newspaper "AS" points out that Djokovic has confirmed in an incredible end that he deserves to be called tennis "Dominator".