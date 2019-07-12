Sports Djokovic overcomes tough Spaniard to book his place in the sixth Wimbledon Final! Novak Djokovic moves into his sixth Wimbledon final by beating Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets – 6:2, 4:6, 6:3, 6:2 Source: PT Friday, July 12, 2019 | 17:26 Tweet Share Photo by Carl Recine- Pool/Getty Images

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will fight for his fifth title in London, in his sixth Wimbledon final.



The defending champion hadn't show brilliant performance against the persistent Spaniard, playing rather poor at the moments, but in the end, he managed to break No. 22 seed Bautista Agut.



In the grand final, Djokovic will play either Rodger Federer or Rafael Nadal, who are about to commence their match on a Centre Court.

