Sports "While others played, we've done nothing... Change of generation is on its way" Head coach of Serbia women's national basketball team, Marina Maljkovic said that she is proud of the results achieved on the European Championship in Belgrade Monday, July 8, 2019

Serbia women's national basketball team had won the match with Great Britain, defeating GB team 81:55, winning bronze medal on the European Championship.



"If I could compare medals… I find this one valuable as the last two medals. We went through a hard period, we stand together as a team, and that is the key to this success. It is important that we managed to win it", Maljkovic said on the press conference in Belgrade Arena.



Serbia had won bronze medal, while Sonja Petrovic is selected member of the ideal team of this championship.



"I want to congratulate to the whole team and to all the people that supported us for the last two months. I believe that those girls proved that they are not only good basketball players, but a real heroes, primarily due to the way they fight… This is my first impression after winning a medal", she said.



When asked whether she will head the same team on the Qualification Tournament for the Olympics in February, Maljkovic said that she believes that the team will not undergo major changes.



"It depends on their devotion and attitude in general… I'm joking. What matters is that we are competing and fighting, thus remaining on top of the world and European basketball. We had hard times because of the gap during World Championship. While others played, we did nothing. Friendly matches cannot compare to the official competition. We are facing change of generation, but I believe that leading players will be there in times to come, as far as Serbian national team is concerned", Maljkovic concluded.