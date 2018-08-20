Sports Djokovic makes history in Cincinnati Novak Djokovic, best Serbian tennis player enters history in Cincinnati with victory over Roger Federer. Source: B92 Monday, August 20, 2018 | 12:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

With this win he became the owner of all nine tournament titles in the ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Novak is the first player in history to complete career "Golden Masters", a success no player managed to achieve since the current system was established by ATP in 1990.



In the Cincinnati grand final Djokovic beat Federer in two sets 6-4, 6-4.



This is their 64. duel and Novak is now in the lead in victories with 24-22.



Djokovic started the match strongly and although he lost two break points it was evident he entered the final extremely focused.



During the trophy ceremony Djokovic said that "this was a very special moment". "This is my first victory trophy here. I lost a lot of finals here thanks to this gentlemen Roger Federer. Thanks Roger for "letting" me win. This was a fantastic match, you are a great champion and it was a pleasure to share this field with you" said Djokovic.



Djokovic also took a moment to say his thanks to everybody at the tournament and people at home. "I want to thank my family at home.I feel their support and this whole period was like a rollercoaster for me. I had hard times behind me and an operation and maybe it was a bit unrealistic to get back to this level so fast, to win Wimbldon and this tournament that was missing. It was worth waiting for this title and coming back here and I can't wait to see you all again", Novak said.