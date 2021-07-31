Sports Djokovic lost in singles competition, then withdrew from the mixed doubles Novak Djokovic withdrew from the fight for the bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the Olympic tournament. Source: B92, M.S. Saturday, July 31, 2021 | 12:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

World No. 1, after the defeat by Pablo Carreño Busta for bronze in singles, withdrew from the fight for the bronze medal with Nina Stojanović against the Australians Barty and Pierce.



The reason why Novak could not fight for the medal was also revealed.



Due to a shoulder injury, Novak Djokovic was forced to give up the last match in Tokyo.



On top of all that, fatigue certainly took its toll after the double program at the Olympic Games.

