Sports Unprecedented scenario - Australian Open on two continents? Negotiations between the Australian Tennis Federation and the Australian Government on organizing the Grand Slam are largely underway. Source: B92, MT Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:05 Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

As it is further stated, the tournament should start on February 1, but the measures in the state of Victoria say that in that case, the players should arrive before January 8, in order to stay in the mandatory twelve-day quarantine.



The organizers are also worried about the large number of tennis players in one place, and as "Marka" reports, the possibility of holding the tournament in two countries could be considered.



That is, the qualifications in one, and the main draw in Melbourne.



This would drastically reduce the number of players and their followers within the planned "bubble". The locations mentioned are Doha, Dubai and Singapore, due to their proximity to Australia. Also, the measures in these countries, but also the overall situation with the coronavirus, is very similar to the one in Australia.



Let us remind you, Novak Djokovic is a defending champion in men's competition, while female defending champion is Sofia Kenin.