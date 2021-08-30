Sports Maja Ognjenović: With this approach, we have nothing to hope for The captain of the women's volleyball national team of Serbia, Maja Ognjenović, believes that we should work on motivation before the final of the EuroVolley. Source: B92, M.T. Monday, August 30, 2021 | 10:55 Tweet Share foto: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsport

Zoran Terzić's team is still undefeated, they beat Hungary in the eighth finals, the next opponent is France, on Wednesday at 20.00.



"We talked many times about how difficult it is to motivate ourselves in matches that are won in advance. We will have to work on that because France is waiting for us again, which is a serious opponent, but which we got smoothly in the group. They raised their form, beat Belgium and Croatia. We cannot hope for anything good with this or a similar approach. We are aware and that is a positive thing because we see that it does not go like this and that it is difficult to play and not get to the desired game and form," said Maja Ognjenovic.



"I hope that by Wednesday we will work on the desire and put more emphasis on us, because when we are on the field and at 100 percent - no opponent can beat us."



Maja will play her 300th game for the national team on Wednesday, so that could be a reason for motivation.



"I didn't know. Sure it can, it's a huge number of games. When I look back and see how many years have passed and the competitions, then 300th game sounds scarce. I thought maybe there were more. That could be the motive."



Ognjenovic paused against Azerbaijan, while she played only the first two sets against Russia. She says there was nothing serious.



"I feel much better now. There was obviously a chronic fatigue. I felt bad for those two days, I had a high temperature. It lasted for one day, and it felt good to get some rest for two sets against Russia," she concluded.