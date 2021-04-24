Sports Only Steff Curry is ahead of Bogdan Bogdanovic Maestro Bogdan Bogdanovic. Source: B92 Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 19:00 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Tami Chappel

Since Atlanta Hawks let Lloyd Pierce go and hired Nate McMillan, things seem much brighter for the Hawks, but also for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Serbian national team player and former Partizan, Fenerbahce, and Sacramento Kings acquisition had some fantastic shooting nights in April and is one of the best in the entire league.



Last night, Bogdan scored 21 points with 5 three-pointers and helped the Atlanta Hawks record a new victory.



However, only in April, Bogdanovic has as many as 57 threes scored from 115 attempts, which is just a bit under 50 percent and only Stef Curry is ahead of him in that segment, with exactly three three-pointers scored more.