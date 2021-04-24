Sports 0

Only Steff Curry is ahead of Bogdan Bogdanovic

Maestro Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Tami Chappel
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Tami Chappel

Since Atlanta Hawks let Lloyd Pierce go and hired Nate McMillan, things seem much brighter for the Hawks, but also for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Serbian national team player and former Partizan, Fenerbahce, and Sacramento Kings acquisition had some fantastic shooting nights in April and is one of the best in the entire league.

Last night, Bogdan scored 21 points with 5 three-pointers and helped the Atlanta Hawks record a new victory.

However, only in April, Bogdanovic has as many as 57 threes scored from 115 attempts, which is just a bit under 50 percent and only Stef Curry is ahead of him in that segment, with exactly three three-pointers scored more.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Sports

Gordon-Jokic is a mighty duo

There has been much debate about whether the Denver Nuggets will bank on the risk they created by bringing in Aaron Gordon.

Sports Monday, April 5, 2021 22:02 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 3 go to page