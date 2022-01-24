Sports Legendary American Chris Evert about Novak: "The other side people need to see" VIDEO Tensions over the deportation of Novak Djokovic from Australia are not calming down, and the famous American tennis player Chris Evert stood by his side. Source: B92, S.S. Monday, January 24, 2022 | 08:14 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

She shared a video on her Twitter account which indicates, as she pointed out, "the other side of the story".



"The other side people need to see...", Chris Evert wrote.



The video points out that Novak and his wife Jelena donated money to Bergamo and Italy during the coronavirus pandemic, that he is the only tennis player who helped in as many as three countries in COVID crisis.



He provided vaccines for all participants during two tournaments in Serbia, as well as donated money to Australia during the bushfires that engulfed the country in 2020.



Just to recall, Evert won 18 Grand Slam titles in singles and three in doubles.