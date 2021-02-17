Sports Djokovic continues his pursuit of a ninth championship at Melbourne tomorrow morning Novak Djokovic, defending champion of the Australian Open, will play the semifinal match against Aslan Karatsev on Thursday at 9.30 am local time. Source: Z.K. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 16:06 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS...

The organizers decided that Djokovic, against the qualifier from Russia, will play the last match of the day again at the Rod Laver Arena.



This was also the case in the previous two matches, against Miloš Raonić and Aleksandar Zverev, which gave him more time for rest and recuperation, considering the abdominal injury he is suffering from the match of the third round.



The program at the Rod Laver Arena starts at 01.00 with the doubles mix match, Carter / Gilles - Stosur / Ebden, and then the semifinals of the women's singles start not earlier than four o'clock in the morning.



Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will play first, followed by Jennifer Brady and Karolína Muchová.



The good news is that the authorities in the state of Victoria have again allowed the presence of the audience on the fields in Melbourne Park after a five-day quarantine.