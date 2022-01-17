Sports Lajović spread the flag in Melbourne in honor of Djokovic PHOTO Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic paid tribute to Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on Sunday. Source: B92, S.S. Monday, January 17, 2022 | 17:27 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/nolefam12

After the victory over Márton Fucsovics in the first round of the Australian Open, he developed the Serbian flag with the image of Novak Djoković.



It read, in English:



"Like it or not, the greatest of all time".



He thus showed support to the world's no. 1, Novak Djokovic, who arrived in Belgrade on Monday.



In the second round, Lajović will play against the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.