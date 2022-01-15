Sports Djokovic in detention again According to CNN, the border authorities have detained the best tennis player in the world again. Source: B92 Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 00:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

This was done according to the agreement determined by the court on Friday.



This means that the hearing with the officials of the Ministry of Immigration is over.



We are waiting for Novak to appear in the Federal Court, which should happen soon.



Novak Djokovic's lawyers will be present at the hearing in the Federal Court, but they will not have the right to present their defense.



Novak will talk to the authorities in person.