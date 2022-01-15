Djokovic in detention again
According to CNN, the border authorities have detained the best tennis player in the world again.Source: B92
This was done according to the agreement determined by the court on Friday.
This means that the hearing with the officials of the Ministry of Immigration is over.
We are waiting for Novak to appear in the Federal Court, which should happen soon.
Novak Djokovic's lawyers will be present at the hearing in the Federal Court, but they will not have the right to present their defense.
Novak will talk to the authorities in person.
New day, new judge, new thread. Justice David O'Callaghan is about to hold a procedural hearing in the Federal Cout over Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation and deportation. It starts at 10.15am AEDT.https://t.co/cvTIHV6Rdj— Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) January 14, 2022
Novak Djokovic Arrived now his Law firm headquarters @DjokerNole #AusOpen #novakdjokovic #Djokovic #WeStandWithNovak 🙏🏻🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/VdIyAumXdK— ｎａｊｌａ (@NajlaAbuHaider) January 14, 2022