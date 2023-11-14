Sports Djokovic against the "biggest threat" Novak Djokovic continues his participation at the Final Masters in Turin on Tuesday. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

From 9:00 p.m., Djokovic is expected to have a duel with the Italian Jannik Sinner, the fourth ranked tennis player in the world.



For the Italian, it is the best ranking on the ATP ranking in his career, and the 22-year-old has won four titles this year, for a total of ten.



At the opening of the tournament, Sinner defeated Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6:4, 6:4 in two sets.



After Djokovic beat Dane Holger Rune in three sets, it is clear that this match will probably decide the first place in the "Green Group". Although Sinner has lost all three previous meetings with Djokovic, there is a belief that he is the biggest threat to Djokovic in Turin. "Novak is the favorite to defend his title, but the player who has improved the most this year and is the biggest threat to him is Sinner," wrote former number four Greg Rusedski.



Djokovic and Sinner have played once this year, Djokovic won in straight sets in the semi-finals of Wimbledon.