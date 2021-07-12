Sports Football is not coming home: Italy saddened England and became the European champion! Italy won the Euro 2020 final against England via penalty shootout, becoming European Champions for the second time. Source: M.S. Monday, July 12, 2021 | 02:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Italy defeated England 3-2 in the penalty shootout denying the home team its first title after a gap of 55 years, becoming a two-time EURO Champions!



In the final at Wembley Stadium in London, the Azures beat England in the penalty shootout 3: 2 (1: 1) and for the second time in their history lifted the cup of the best on the "Old Continent".



The hero of Italy was its goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with two defended penalties - shot by Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.



Thus he saved his teammates Andrea Belotti and Jorginho whose shots were also neutralized by the great Jordan Pickford.



However, Marcus Rashford also scored a comical penalty for England, hitting the post, before the Azures made the nation happy in difficult times, as they almost promised.



Quite deservedly, they played the best football from the beginning to the end. There is no dilemma!



Having registered as many as 34 matches without defeat in all competitions.



We watched the mighty finale, a real spectacle!