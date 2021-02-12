Sports Novak like a phoenix, stronger than Fritz and injury! Novak pushed through to reach fourth round of Australian Open! Source: MS / Z.K. Friday, February 12, 2021 | 14:14 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The champion of the Australian Open, after 207 minutes of the game, was stronger than the injury and the opponent, defeated the American Taylor Fritz, 7: 6 (1), 6: 4, 3: 6, 4: 6, 6: 2.



It was expected that after the victory over Frances Tiafoe, the best player in the world would have another unpleasant test against the talented American tennis player, and that turned out to be true.



The stomach injury worried all Novak's fans terribly, it seemed as if there was no chance of getting number one out of that situation, literally without a game, but Novak knows best how he won a match like this.