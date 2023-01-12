Sports Favorable AO draw for Đoković The best Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is on the opposite side of the draw compared to his biggest rival Rafael Nadal at this year's Australian Open. Source: B92 Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 18:38 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This means that the two can only meet in the final, it was decided by draw.

After skipping a year at the Australian Grand Slam, Djokovic seeded fourth, will open the tournament against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.



In the second round, Djokovic will meet with the better of the Bolivian Hugo Dellien and the qualifier.



His potential rival in the third round is Grigor Dimitrov, the first seed, and in the round of 16, he could be met by Alex de Minor or Pablo Carreno Busta, who are notable names.



The draw takes him against Andrei Rublev in the quarterfinals, Nick Kyrgios, or the ninth-ranked tennis player in the world, Holger Rune.



And in the semi-finals, based on the ATP classification, the second seed Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, or Matteo Berrettini should wait for him.



In the first round, Rudd plays against Makhach, Berrettini starts against former number 1 Andy Murray, and Zverev starts with "lucky loser" Juan Pablo Varillas from Peru.



Rublev faces a tricky test at the start against Dominic Thiem, Kyrgios plays against Safiullin and Rune against another Serb.



The Dane will play against Filip Krajinović in the first round. Dušan Lajović starts from Denis Shapovalov, Miomir Kecmanović is waiting for the winner from the qualifiers (Xiang, Shelton, or Fritz), and the qualifier is also waiting for Laszlo Đere, who will cross paths with Dimitrov or Aslan Karatsev.



Defending champion Nadal will have a more difficult task in the first round because he will play against the British Jack Draper, and in the second against the better of the duel between Nakashima and McDonald.



Further, the draw takes him to Yoshihito Nishioka, Karen Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe, and probably Danil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.



At the start of the tournament, the Russian is playing against Girona, and in his part of the draw, there are also Sebastian Korda, Lajović and Shapovalov, and Hubert Hurkacz.



The potential rival of Nadal and Medvedev in the semifinals will be Stefanos Tsitsipas, who opens the tournament with Quentin Alice, and then Van de Zandshulp, Sinner or Musetti could be on his way.



In the quarter-finals, a meeting with Auger-Aliassime Felix or Cameron Nori is expected, and in that part of the draw, Borna Ćorić is the only Croatian.



The Australian Open starts on Monday, with Rafael Nadal defending his title.