Sports D day - what will happen to Djokovic? Thursday is the decision day regarding Novak Djokovic and his stay in Melbourne, i.e. whether he will take part at the Australian Open. Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Upon his arrival in Melbourne, Djokovic was detained and his visa was revoked, and after five days in the immigration hotel, the trial on the appeal of the Serbian tennis player began.



Novak and his lawyers defeated the Australian Government, his detention was lifted, he was released from the immigration hotel, all his personal documents, passport and visa were returned to him.



However, the victory was not final because Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has the last word.



He still has the right to deport Djokovic from Australia, despite the court's decision and Novak's victory. Alex Hawke will make the final decision on whether Djokovic will be released and play in the Australian Open on Thursday.



While we in Serbia are slowly entering the fourth day of the week, it is already 10:00 a.m. in Australia and since the early morning, only Djokovic has been talked about. Another man from Australia, Barnaby Joyce, and the leader of the opposition, Anthony Albanese, were already guests in the morning program and talked about Djokovic.



After that, the Australians asked for the word of our citizen, so the former selector of the Serbian national team, Bogdan Obradović, spoke about this issue in their morning program.



Additionally, the draw for the Australian Open is at 05:00 our time, so the decision is expected to be made by then. If they do not make a decision by the draw and it is held, and later Djokovic is deported, they will create chaos in the tournament and that will certainly not be an option for them.



If Hawke decides to deport him, Djokovic can submit complaint again and he can go to court again.



We expect a decision in the next few hours.