João Sousa on the Djokovic saga: "Djokovic is a bit selfish"

Novak Djokovic's moves did not meet with the approval of some of his colleagues.

Messages of support for the first tennis player in the world were missing from Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, and the voice was raised by Márton Fucsovics and now the Portuguese tennis player João Sousa.

Sousa said that he understood Djokovic to some extent, but that he was also "a bit selfish".

"I respect that he fights for what he believes and I can be empathetic with what he is going through in Australia, but it's a bit selfish from him to arrive here as the only player unvaccinated. It's tough for us players to accept that".

He further clarified his position.

"Many players -- not my case -- didn't want to get vaccinated and were forced to do it to be able to play tournaments. He is finding a way around those rules and in the end he is the only unvaccinated tennis player who competes at the Grand Slam", the Portuguese added.

