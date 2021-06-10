Sports 0

Djokovic stronger than Berrettini, the audience and a break - Blockbuster with Nadal!

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of Roland Garros.

Novak defeated ninth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the quarterfinals - 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 7 (5), 7: 5.

The quarterfinal match between Djokovic and Berrettini lasted three hours and 32 minutes.

Now we are in for a spectacle - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will play in the semifinals!

The Paris knot

This year, Roland Garros nicely entangled the members of the big three into one interesting, tennis Gordian knot.

