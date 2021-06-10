Sports Djokovic stronger than Berrettini, the audience and a break - Blockbuster with Nadal! Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of Roland Garros. Source: MDj Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 00:19 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Novak defeated ninth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the quarterfinals - 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 7 (5), 7: 5.



The quarterfinal match between Djokovic and Berrettini lasted three hours and 32 minutes.



Now we are in for a spectacle - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will play in the semifinals!