Djokovic stronger than Berrettini, the audience and a break - Blockbuster with Nadal!
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of Roland Garros.Source: MDj
Novak defeated ninth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the quarterfinals - 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 7 (5), 7: 5.
The quarterfinal match between Djokovic and Berrettini lasted three hours and 32 minutes.
Now we are in for a spectacle - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will play in the semifinals!
Good luck getting a ball past this man 🚫— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 9, 2021
🎥: @rolandgarros | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/BXloLLhF5U