Sports Minister considers the abolition of visas - Djokovic addresses the public at 2 p.m. The Minister of Immigration in the Government of Australia, Alex Hawke, confirmed that he is considering the abolition of visas again! Source: B92 Monday, January 10, 2022 | 12:28 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

He can do that during tomorrow or the next few days.



"Following the decision of the Federal District and Family Court on procedural grounds, it remains in the discretion of the Minister of Immigration Hawke to consider abolishing the visa for Mr. Djokovic under his personal authority to cancel visas in accordance with Article 133C (3) of the Migration Law" and the process is ongoing", his cabinet said.



As for the four hour timeline on visa abolition, that only applies if Djokovic is re-interviewed by immigration authorities. That hasn't happened. Therefore, there's no four-hour limit on a new decision.



A new day in Australia starts in two hours and 25 minutes.

Novak Djokovic will be a free man tonight



Govt wont make decision to deport him tonight per @Gallo_Ways



Immigration Minister had 4h to cancel before he was freed from detention



Decision to cancel can still be made but will be tomorrow or in days afterhttps://t.co/cSKqKELJ4O — Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 10, 2022

Novak Djokovic at a press conference

Novak Djokovic will address the public from 2 p.m. CET, i.e. from midnight Australian time.

Also, some clarification around the four hour timeline I've seen reported. That only applies if Djokovic is re-interviewed by immiration authorities. That hasn't happened. There's no four-hour limit on a decision. — Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) January 10, 2022

Djokovic family in front of the media at 2 p.m.

The press conference of the Novak Djokovic family, originally announced for 12 o'clock, has been postponed and will be held at 2 o'clock, reports "Tanjug".



The deadline has been postponed, as it is still unknown whether Novak will stay in the country, despite winning a lawsuit in Australia, or whether the Minister of Migration will use his legal right and make a decision on deportation.