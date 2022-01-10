Sports "They are not arresting Djokovic, they are guarding him" The court journalist of the Australian AP from Melbourne, Karen Sweeney, believes that the police are not in front of Djokovic's premises due to the arrest. Source: B92 Monday, January 10, 2022 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Sweeney claims that the police are there to guard him due to great media attention, and that he cannot be arrested by the "ordinary" police, but by the border police.



An Australian court annulled the revocation of Novak's visa and deportation order, but the authorities of the state of Victoria allegedly still plan to arrest and deport him because he was not vaccinated.



The decision on whether his visa will be finally revoked will be made by the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke.



"These look to be Victoria Police officers. They're likely just there because of the media pack, the public attention, the high profile case and the fact Novak Djokovic is inside".



Sweeney adds the following comment:



"I've seen multiple reports claiming the AFP is going to arrest Novak Djokovic and deport him. Coupe of notes:



1 - It'll likely be Australian Border Force, not AFP. 2 - I expect/hope we'd hear from the minister first.



3 - I think van earlier was just dropping off his bags".

These look to be Victoria Police officers. They're likely just there because of the media pack, the public attention, the high profile case and the fact Novak Djokovic is inside. https://t.co/T28nF3Aqoh — Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) January 10, 2022