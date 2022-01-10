Sports Djokovic's arrested? His brother confirmed; One man decides! Novak Djokovic's multi-day drama in Australia continues. The court acquitted him, but the government does not want to release him. Source: B92 Monday, January 10, 2022 | 09:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Significant police presence at the office of Djokovic's lawyers on Collins St, Melbourne. White vans heading into underground car park. Reports that Australian federal police heading in to arrest him. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has four hours in which to re-cancel his visa.



Nina Markovic Kaze, a political scientist, told Prva Televizija that Novak Djokovic is being arrested in Melbourne at the moment.



According to her reliable information, Novak Djokovic has been detained at the moment and is awaiting deportation.



Dr Nina Markovic Kaze, a political scientist and communications director at a company that deals with immigration law in Australia, was the first to pass on the information, which was also confirmed from Australia.



Australian authorities have stated that Djokovic won one case in court, but that does not mean that his visa is valid and that he will be deported because he has not been vaccinated because there are no grounds to stay in Australia.



"We know that Alex Hawke, the Minister for Migration, is the one who will make the decision on the deportation of Djokovic. It is obvious that Prime Minister Scott Morrison has other intentions," Nina Markovic Kaze explained.



She stated that "Melbourne is the most locked city in the world", adding that people are indignant.



"Obviously, the court's decision is not enough," she explained.



If Alex Hawke decides on deportation, Djokovic will be banned from entering Australia for the next three years.