Sports Federal Court judge Anthony Kelly orders immediate release of Djokovic from detention Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly has ordered the immediate release of tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic from immigration detention. Source: B92, S.N. Monday, January 10, 2022 | 09:20

Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly has ordered the immediate release of tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic from immigration detention after overturning the federal government's decision to cancel his visa.



Judge Kelly told the hearing a short time ago the decision to cancel temporary visa was to be quashed and the Minister of Home Affairs to pay his costs and to take "all necessary steps to release the applicant immediately".



It is not over yet. Christopher Tran says the Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews reserves her personal power to remove Djokovic from Australia.