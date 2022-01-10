Sports The stream has gone down. Judge on evidence: "So what more could he have done?" VIDEO Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic goes to Australian court after five days in a refugee hotel in Melbourne. Source: B92 Monday, January 10, 2022 | 01:55 Tweet Share AP Photo/Mark Baker

The showdown has begun and is underway, with Judge Anthony Kelly presiding. The other players today are Nick Wood SC and Paul Holdenson QC for Novak Djokovic and Christopher Tran for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews (& the Commonwealth).



Nick Wood, representing Novak Djokovic, is discussing ground 1A. He says the delegate must be satisfied of a relevant ground for cancellation, but the notice is defective because it's not one ground, but a mashup of two. He says the reasons for refusal are a "confusing blend of grounds".



Wood says the Biosecurity Act requires travellers declare whether they are vaccianted, unvaccinated or medically contraindicated.



"It simply requires a declaration of which of the three categories the traveller is in. It does not require the traveller to provide evidence."



"Mr. Djokovic made a declaration that he had a medical contraindication. He was not required, as part of that declaration to provide evidence, even though he did."



Wood: "Mr. Djokovic did provide evidence both before boarding and after arriving at Tullamarine of the matter."



Wood: "What was uploaded was the medical exemption document that had come from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia."



"Further to that, that medical exemption and the basis on which it was given, was separately given by a further independent expert specialist panel established by the Victorian state government."



Judge Kelly: "Here, a professor and an eminently qualified physician have produced and provided to the applicant a medical exemption."



He says that document was in the hands of the delegate who made the decision.



"What more could this man have done?", Judge Kelly asked.



The live stream has gone out again. There's a lot of people saying it seems like it's going in Djokovic's favour. It does seem that way at times, but it's too soon to tell.



We will follow everything that happens in connection with Novak's hearing in anticipation of the decision whether he will stay or leave Australia.