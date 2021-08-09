Sports "Serbia's water polo players as U.S. basketball players - breaking a record in Paris" Minister of Youth and Sports, Vanja Udovicic, analyzed the gold medal of the water polo players at the Olympic Games, giving the overall impression from Tokyo. Source: B92, S.S. Monday, August 9, 2021 | 23:36 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Udovicic emphasized that after two defeats in the group phase, things were not looking so good, and that the public was already talking about the fact that the water polo national team of Serbia is not at the required level.



"The impression is much stronger if we take into account that we lost two games in the group against Spain and Croatia. The rumor has it that the water polo players are not so ready. They won so many important games. After the group stage, we faced with a very difficult and complicated quarterfinal for us, where we showed dominance against Italy in mental and physical readiness, clearly showing that we aspire to defend gold", said Udovicic in the morning program of TV Prva, and continued:



"Many evaluated the match with Spain as the final before the final. Drama until the very end. The boys proved that they are mentally ready and there they showed that they can cope with a lot of pressure. And then came the final with Greece against which we always had a positive score. It is a dream for every athlete to play the finals and before that game it is important that you truly enjoy everything that that game brings. To show all the brilliance and what you have been preparing for years".



"Congratulations to Filip on being recognized as the MVP, along with Novak Djokovic, our best athlete. He was the best player in the world for five years and he took that epithet again at this tournament. All players showed that they are the brightest elite of our sport," said the former trophy water polo player.

Have you celebrated a title in Tokyo and in what way?



"I can't tell you that. It remains in the locker room and it is the tradition of our sport. It adorns not only our water polo players, but the entire Olympic team. They have reason to celebrate, because it is always harder to defend the title than to win it for the first time. They entered the Hall of Fame, as the best athletes in the world, but I would also like to congratulate all our other athletes who contributed to Serbia winning the most medals at the Olympic Games in the Western Balkans. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart to those who failed to achieve such great sport success", said the minister from Japan.



Serbia won eight medals in Rio de Janeiro and nine in Tokyo. Is it possible to continue on the same or even better level in Paris in three years?



"So far, we have always done what we promised. I must say that we fulfilled our promise this time as well, because we broke the record set in Rio. If you look at the games in London in which I personally participated, and there, in Beijing and Athens, a medal was won. As far as it is now in Tokyo, I can say with certainty that for the next Games in Paris, which are already in three years, we have already started working on the 'Paris 2024' program with the aim of breaking the record set in Tokyo and affirming even more of our athletes. Water polo has shown continuity in winning medals. The only team that has won six Olympic medals in the last six Games, along with the US basketball team, is Serbia's national water polo team. We have taken a medal from Sydney at every Games. I am sure that in the years ahead, they will represent us in a great way", Vanja Udovicic concluded and invited all citizens to come to the reception in front of the Assembly on Tuesday night and greet the medal winners from Tokyo.