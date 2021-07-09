Sports Ivanisevic - the most sensational story of Wimbledon Goran Ivanišević, Novak Djoković's coach, did something that no one had done on Wimbledon. Source: M.S. Friday, July 9, 2021 | 11:33 Tweet Share EPA PHOTO EPA/ANJA NIEDRINGHAUS

On this day, exactly 20 years ago, he won the trophy at the Grand Slam in London by coming to the trophy with a special invitation (wild card), as the 125th player in the world.



Due to old merits, since he played the Wimbledon final three times and lost, the fourth luck followed for the man from Split, due to the decision of the organizers to grant him wild card.



Through the Swede Johnson, Carlos Moya, Andy Roddick, Greg Rusedski, Marat Safin, then the legendary semifinal with Tim Henman, Ivanisevic played for the title with the Australian Patrick Rafter.



After a three-day fight and five sets, the Croatian came out as the winner with the result 6: 3, 3: 6, 6: 3, 2: 6, 9: 7 in the biggest sensation ever at Wimbledon, considering the entire tournament.

He became the tennis player with the lowest ranking who became the champion of the most prestigious Grand Slam.



"I remember that day every day. It is the biggest story of my life, I have been waiting for that victory for 15 years. I would probably have killed myself if I had not beaten Rafter," Ivanisevic said. These days, Ivanišević, as the coach of Novak Djoković, has the opportunity to enroll as a coach for the second time at Wimbledon as the champion.



Djokovic is playing the semifinals against Denis Shapovalov, while Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz will meet in the second.