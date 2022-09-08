Sports Match of the year - Alcaraz beat Sinner after five hours! Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played a fantastic match in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 13:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The two young stars of world tennis offered an incredible pleasure to tennis fans, and after five hours and 15 minutes of play, finalizing with a score of 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3. The five-hour, 15-minute epic is the latest finish in US Open history.



Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam men’s semifinalist since his countryman Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2005, and the youngest US Open men’s semifinalist since Pete Sampras in 1990.



Stefan Edberg and Michael Cheng played in the semi-final in 1992 for five hours and 26 minutes, this unreal duel lasted only 11 minutes less.



The Spaniard and the Italian played until 2:52 a.m. local time in New York, it was undoubtedly the match of the year. What we saw in that incredible fight between two teenagers is hard to describe, but literally everything that makes tennis so exciting was shown by Jannik and Carlos.



It is a pity that one of the two had to finish the competition, and the uncertainty was such that it was not known until the end who would emerge as the winner.

In an on-court interview, right after the match, Alcaraz said: “I still don’t know how I did it. The level that I played, the level of the match, the high quality of the tennis. It’s unbelievable, the match today. Jannik Sinner is a great player. As everybody could see, his level is just amazing.”



“I always say, you have to believe in yourself. Hope is the last thing that you lose. I just believed in myself, believed in my game", says the youngest No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.



"I feel great to be in my first semifinal in a Grand Slam. I feel better reaching the semifinal here at the US Open. This tournament is amazing. The crowd is amazing, I would say the best in the world", Alcaraz concluded.



Alcaraz will play American Frances Tiafoe on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, Tiafoe defeated Andrey Rublev to become the first black man to reach the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972.