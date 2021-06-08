Sports Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award! Nikola Jokić wins the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award for 2020-2021 Source: B92, MDj Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 23:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This information was transmitted by the reliable source, Shams Charania, and the NBA league will soon officially present Jokic with the award.



Jokic became the first Serbian basketball player to be the MVP of the NBA league in the regular part of the season.



There was no doubt that Jokic would be the MVP.



He played 72 games, each in the season and averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists on average. He shot 56% from the game, 38.8% for three and 86.8% from the penalty line.



Jokic has become the lowest draft pick in NBA history to win MVP.



Nikola was the 41st pick in the 2014 draft.



He became the first player to be MVP and played every game of the season since 2008 and Kobe Bryant.



This season he was Top 5 in points, rebounds and assists.