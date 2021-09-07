Sports Kokoškov is no longer national coach - Svetislav Pešić on the bench again Igor Kokoškov will not remain Serbian national basketball team's coach after the debacle at the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games. Source: B92, S.N. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The information was transmitted by "Blic" and according to their information, the new coach will be an experienced expert Svetislav Pesic.



The "Eagles" are already waiting for the first window of qualifications for the World Cup in November, and in 2002, Pesic won the World Cup in Indianapolis as the coach of Yugoslavia.



Igor Kokoškov was recently introduced as a new assistant to Jason Kidd in the Dallas Mavericks, and at a time he was the first European on the bench of an NBA team, either as an assistant or as a coach later in Phoenix.