Sports "Dejan Savic escaped – there is nothing to celebrate yet" Serbian national water polo team will play with Greece in the Olympic finals in Tokyo. Source: B92 Saturday, August 7, 2021 | 16:17

EPA PHOTO/EFE/JC CARDENAS

Nikola Kuljaca, the former goalie of our national team, was a guest of the TV Prva morning program and he commented on our great victory over Spain in the semifinals.

Kuljaca is convinced that "dolphins" will have a lot to say.



"This is a very long tournament; it begins with the opening of the Games and goes through the ending of the Games. Maintaining the focus is of crucial importance, to be the best when it matters the most - like real champions can do. We raised our form, lost a game to Spain, and then won after a long time", said Kuljaca for Prva TV.



The match against the Spanish national team was marked by a huge refereeing mistake to the detriment of Serbia, after which our water polo players gave emotional statements, Dusan Mandic before all.



"This is not how we celebrate. Dejan Savic escaped ... He left so that we can’t celebrate. We will not celebrate anything until the tournament is over. The emotions coming out…that was fantastic, but our absolute focus is on the final."



The final match with the Greeks gold is next...



"We beat them in the last two big competitions, but that was not a fight for medals. The Greeks play likable water polo, they concentrate on defense, and on average, they receive only six goals per match. This is going to be a very difficult final, but we also have our say in it. The boys came here for the gold medal ", he concluded.



The final match is on the program on Sunday, starting at 9.30.