Sports President of Barcelona FC explains why Messi has left the club President of Barcelona, Mr. Joan Laporta held a press conference, at which he explained why Messi left Barcelona. Source: B92 Saturday, August 7, 2021 | 00:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Messi left Barcelona after almost 20 years, and it is not yet known where he will continue his career.

The best player in the history of the club left, so the president had to explain why it happened.



Although the player and the club reached an agreement and had the desire to re-sign, they could not realize it due to economic and structural obstacles, it was announced by Barcelona.



" Good morning everyone, I'm here to explain what happened to Lionel Messi and why he left," Laporta continued:



"I'll try to explain to you exactly what the problem is. La Liga has a four to one rule. So, to give someone a salary of 25 million euros per season, you have to justify it with a salary of 100 million, and that's a lot. We had to sell. The club is working to reduce the salary budget, and with Leo's reduced contract it would be 110 percent of the club's profits, which is not sustainable. All this is a result of large investments in recent years. As for Aguero and Depay, they are not a problem once we release Leo's contract out of the budget."



The financial losses are huge.



"Financial losses are higher than we expected. Players' salaries are too high. We were also blocked by the financial fair play. I can't make a decision that will destroy us. Barcelona as a club is of utmost importance. The numbers we made after the first revision forecasts are much worse than what we were told and what we expected. That led to much bigger losses and debt. We will not pledge the club. I am not willing to pledge the club's rights to get out financially, not even for him, not even for the best player in the world." We are an institution. We are grateful to Leo for everything," said the president of Barcelona FC.



Can there be a sudden change?



"Chances for Messi to sign for Barcelona again? I don't want to give you any false hope. We had a deadline by which he could sign and we have missed that deadline. Now he is considering other options. Negotiations are over, we can't register him anymore. We are more motivated than ever to continue to be successful without Messi and to continue to bring joy to our fans. Of course, I'm sorry that because of the situation with the Covid and everything that happened, we won't be able to say goodbye to Messi as he deserves. But this is a decision that should have been made.".



He spoke with Messi on Tuesday.



"I talked to Leo two days ago and told him what the situation was like. I spoke with his father yesterday, to whom I also explained everything. Over the last two months, we had some very intense negotiations, but I have to congratulate everyone on their professionalism."



That news about Messi is leaving was announced the players.



"Yesterday I talked on the phone with some senior players in the locker room and told them to continue without Leo. I told them we have to keep winning without him and I asked for maximum dedication and professionalism. Our team captains must be able to lead the team into a new era. "This is a historic opportunity to prove yourself as a leader," Laporta said.