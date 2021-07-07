Sports England from a controversial penalty to their first final at EURO 2021! After the extra time, the English football players advanced to the finals of the European Championship. Source: M.S. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 23:44 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

At Wembley in London, the host defeated Denmark 2: 1 (1: 1) and scheduled a title match with Italy.



This match will be talked about for a long time, as "Proud Albion" continued to dream of the long-awaited title after the controversial penalty in the 104th minute.



Previously, the regular 90 minutes ended without a winner - 1: 1.



Mikkel Damsgaard scored first goal from a free kick in the 30th minute, and his teammate Simon Kjær scored an own goal nine minutes later.



This was the case until the mentioned controversial moment, before Harry Kane took England to the first final after 55 years and the World Cup in that country.

Kasper Schmeichel, Danish goal keeper, performed miracles.



He took off Harry Maguire's shots (twice), one of which was practically from the goal line, and Harry Kane in overtime, including Sterling's goal, he even saved a penalty, but he couldn't do more than that.



He was left alone on the battlefield to fight as Leonida, the last to fight honorably and "die" honorably. That's how it was in the end...



The Danes leave the tournament with their heads held high, perhaps with a bitter taste due to this controversial penalty, while the English arrive at the gates of paradise.