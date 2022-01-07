Sports "This is an attack on Djokovic and common sense" We continue to monitor the situation re: Novak Djokovic and the events in Melbourne. Source: B92 Friday, January 7, 2022 | 23:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic is spending his second day at a hotel in Melbourne, awaiting a final decision from a local court.



The best tennis player in the world is not allowed to officially enter Australia due to non-fulfillment of the criteria for obtaining a medical exemption.



Djokovic is currently at the hotel awaiting a final decision.



Novak and his legal team have filed an appeal and more will be known on Monday.

Craig Tiley asked Australia's top vaccination body if players (like Djokovic) w prior infection would be exempt and was told "no" twice in November. Tiley in leaked letter said approving these players "went to the heart of the Open's viability" @theage https://t.co/qyg3VjntQS — Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 7, 2022

"This is an attack on Novak, an attack on tennis, but an attack on common sense, as well... It's hard to comment on something that is not regular and understandable. I'm not surprised, but angry, and it occurred to me not to watch him in Australia anymore. I was there three times, an extraordinary country, but its government obviously likes disorder and dislikes democracy", said Radmilo Armenulić.

Pilić: Djokovic irritates them, some are jealous of him

Former coach of Novak Djokovic in his younger days, Nikola Pilic, referred to the current situation in which the Serbian tennis player finds himself.



Croatian expert was unpleasantly surprised by the treatment of the world's number one.



"If the tournament director and doctors in the country tell you that it's okay, if 26 players ask for the same thing as him, then the way they treated him is very inconvenient. I have a feeling that the Australian Prime Minister, who has a very low rating, wants Djokovic's name, because the elections in three months are a political point. If they told him: 'You can't come, don't come', that's another thing. But the treatment he had, they put him in a hotel with asylum seekers, kept him for nine hours with two police officers at the airport", Pilic said.



He spoke about how the West treats Djokovic.



"As far as I've heard, several players with the same visa as Novak entered Australia smoothly, they stopped Novak. It's not the first time they've seen Novak differently, I'm talking about that disqualification at the US Open. If Federer had done it by accident, he certainly wouldn't be disqualified. I've been in tennis for 50 years, I know what's going on and I know what the Western media is writing about Nadal and Federer and what about Novak, not to mention that he won everything and that his score with both Nadal and Federer is positive. Some are even jealous of Novak", Pilić concluded.