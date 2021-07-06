Sports Italy through penalty shoot-out and great drama reached the finals! Italy is the first finalist of the European Football Championship EURO 2021 Source: B92, S.S. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 23:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JUSTIN TALLIS

In the first semifinal at London's "Wembley", we watched a "chess game", great football, overtime and penalties shoot-out, at whose roulette the ball stopped on the side of the "Azzurri".



The second finalist will be known after Wednesday's match between England and Denmark, also at "Wembley" at 9 p.m.



The young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donarum can be declared the hero of the Italians, who defended the penalty to Álvaro Morata in the fourth series and enabled Jorginho to take Italy to the grand final and fight for the trophy.

EPA/EFE

The referee of this semifinal match was German Felix Brych.