Italy through penalty shoot-out and great drama reached the finals!
Italy is the first finalist of the European Football Championship EURO 2021Source: B92, S.S.
In the first semifinal at London's "Wembley", we watched a "chess game", great football, overtime and penalties shoot-out, at whose roulette the ball stopped on the side of the "Azzurri".
The second finalist will be known after Wednesday's match between England and Denmark, also at "Wembley" at 9 p.m.
The young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donarum can be declared the hero of the Italians, who defended the penalty to Álvaro Morata in the fourth series and enabled Jorginho to take Italy to the grand final and fight for the trophy.
The referee of this semifinal match was German Felix Brych.
Cool as you like 😝#EURO2020 https://t.co/5r9AaMCpn6 pic.twitter.com/2OKfVLL5Uz— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
🇮🇹 Italy through to EURO 2020 final after thrilling shoot-out! 👏— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
WHAT A GAME! 🤯#EURO2020