Sports Djokovic from the abyss to the eighth finals Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic advanced to the round of 16 at the US Open.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic played an unexpectedly uncertain match against Kei Nishikori, which lasted more than three and a half hours, advancing against Kei Nishikori 3: 1 (6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2) in the third round.



The match once again showed that Djokovic manages better when he plays in three won sets, instead of two, as was the case at the Olympic Games.



During the first set, Djokovic made as many as 20 unforced errors.



The world No. 1 won in the end, but he did not forget to praise the Japanese game.



“Really amazing match to be a part of," Djokovic said. "Great experience. Big credit to Kei who played on a very, very high level today."



He also talked about his game.



“I was quite passive. I was too far back in the court. He was dictating the play,” Djokovic said.



“I was very pleased with the focus," Djokovic said. "Maybe at some points, I wasn’t at my best, but overall I was determined, I was concentrated."



Djokovic will next face the winner of No. 21 Russian Aslan Karatsev and American wild card Jenson Brooksby.



"Brooksby is one of the players much talked about in the locker room. First of all, because of his talent, the boy plays an unorthodox tennis, a two-handed backhand slice, that's how it used to be played. He is intelligent, a young American player, he uses the court very well. We will see. Karatsev is one of the best players of the season. Whoever is on the other side of the net, I hope that I will be at my highest level", Novak concluded.