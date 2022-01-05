Sports Djokovic is coming - politicians are threatening, Germans are sharp, Laver is angry We will follow the development of the situation around the arrival of the World No.1, Novak Djokovic, in Melbourne. Source: B92, M.Dj. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/BETAPHOTO/SIPA/2107201642

Djokovic is on a plane on his way to Australia, where the situation "heats up" on the occasion of his arrival.



Officials want to ban him from entering, citizens and sports journalists are protesting, and the Prime Minister of Australia has also spoken out.



Djokovic's arrival in Australia is currently the number one topic in world sports.

What does Djokovic have to go through when he lands?

Foto: Profimedia

After the passport control, he will have to show medical documentation proving that he meets all the necessary conditions for entering the country - although he does not have a vaccination certificate.



Then the medical commission is waiting for him, where he will also have to show the documentation and explain orally why he received the exemption.



When they accept his documentation, then he will be able to leave the airport and officially enter Victoria.

Would the Australians ban Novak from entering the country?

Foto: Profimedia

Although the best tennis player in the world confirmed that he received an exemption for entering Australia, in order to play in the first Grand Slam of the season, it seems that the story is not over.



The news that Novak was granted an exemption raised such dust in the country that even Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karen Andrews, had a special address to the media on that occasion.



"No one who competes in the Australian Open will receive special treatment. The request for quarantine for international arrivals in Victoria, including unvaccinated individuals, is a matter for the Victoria government," the minister said.



She clarified the situation with the rules on entering the country. "As of December 15, 2021, only vaccinated visa holders can travel to Australia without requesting an exemption and can enter our territories without quarantine. The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that everyone who comes to the border complies with strict requirements to enter the country", Andrews said in a statement. It is obvious that even the medical exception, which they themselves brought as a rule of entry, may not be enough.



Novak is expected to arrive in Australia during the day.

Australian Prime Minister also threatens: We will send him back by the next plane

Foto: Profimedia

This will be done if there is no valid evidence confirming the exemption from vaccination.



Djokovic is expected to arrive in Melbourne in the coming hours, but what will happen after landing at the airport, no one can say.



Addressing the media, Morrison said that no one would be spared, not even for the best player in the world.



"My view of everything is that anyone seeking entry into Australia must comply with our requirements. Novak Djokovic, when he arrives in Australia, if not vaccinated, must show acceptable evidence that he must not be vaccinated for medical reasons, so that he has the same travel arrangements as fully vaccinated passengers. We are waiting for him to show up and what evidence will be submitted to support him. If that proof is not enough, he will not be treated differently and will be sent the next plane back home. There should be no special measures for Novak Djokovic. Nor for anybody else", Morrison said.

Reactions of the players: "Hot topic"; "Djokovic laughs in our faces"

Foto: Profimedia

Australian Samantha Stosur thinks that it is not right to attack tennis authorities for allowing Novak to come.



"I have no idea what that exemption means, what it is for. I know that it should not be blamed on the people of the Australian Open, the one who decides on it is our government. Whatever application was sent, they obviously thought it was fine. This is a burning issue now and I hope that in the long run everything will be fine," Stosur said.



She added the following: "If a medical exemption is given, then it is medical, I believe with the right reason. As long as that is the case, there is no possibility to oppose and dispute it."



American CoCo Vandeweghe said that "Novak did not break any rules", while Grigor Dimitrov is convinced that everything is fine.



"I'm not a doctor, but I'm sure there is a reason for someone to get an exemption. If everything is legitimate, if everything is going well, then that's fine."