Vucic to meet Djokovic tomorrow President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet with the world no. 1, Novak Djoković, on Thursday, February 3, at 10:00 AM. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 16:37

The meeting will be held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic on Andrićev venac.



The confirmation came from the office of the President of Serbia, and the media will be able to record the introductory addresses of Vučić and Djoković.



It should be reminded that Novak Djokovic did not compete in the Australian Open, after he was deported from Melbourne by the decision of the Australian government after almost two weeks of experiencing real torture.



On that occasion, he had several conversations with Vučić, who was trying to help the best tennis player in the world in the fight for his rights, and he did not spare criticism at the expense of the Australian government and politicians.