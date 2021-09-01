Sports Gold for Serbia - Dragan Ristic, Olympic champion Dragan Ristic won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Source: B92, M.Dj. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 09:07 Tweet Share Foto: Paraolimpijski komitet Srbije

Serbian shooter triumphed in the discipline Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2.



He achieved a score of 255.5 in the final and reached the gold medal.



Ristic won the second medal for Serbia in Tokyo, as table tennis players Borislava Peric Rankovic and Nada Matic won the first in the team competition.



It remains to be seen which medal they will win in the end, since they secured it by placing in the semifinals.



Zdravko Savanović, our second shooter, was left without a final and finished in 20th place.