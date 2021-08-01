Sports Serbian women's basketball national team reached the quarterfinals! Women's basketball team of Serbia defeated South Korea 65:61 in the last match of the group stage, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Source: B92, M.Dj. Sunday, August 1, 2021 | 17:20 Tweet Share Foto: FIBA

Serbia goes to the quarterfinals as the second-placed team from Group A, where it finished group stage behind the leading Spain. Canada also advanced further, while South Korea dropped out.



After the draw, the basketball players will find out who will be their rival in the fight for the semifinals. The draw is on Monday from 06:00 CET. It is now only definite that Serbia cannot play with Spain.



On the road to victory, Serbia was led by Crvendakić who scored 15, Krajišnik with 14, Anderson with 12 and Brooks with 11 points.