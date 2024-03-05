Crime "Armageddon"; Major police operation: Horror revealed - what they did to minors VIDEO In a major operation by the Ministry of Interior, seven people were arrested on suspicion of exploiting a minor for pornography and arranging sexual intercourse Source: B92 Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 18:08 Tweet Share Shutterstock/BokiPop034

In the continuation of the "Armageddon" action, members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Department of Technology, Unit for Combating High-Tech Crime, in cooperation with the police departments in Belgrade, Niš, Pirot and Leskovac, and by order of the Special Public Prosecutor's Office for High-Tech Crime of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office. In Belgrade, they arrested seven people on suspicion of having committed the criminal acts of displaying, obtaining and possessing pornographic material and exploiting a minor for pornography, using a computer network or communication by other technical means to commit crimes against sexual freedom against a minor and sexual harassment.



M. N. (1996), L. V. (1999), R. S. (1988), D. H. (1981) from Belgrade, M. M. (2005) from Pirot, D. Dj. (2000) from Leskovac and B.V. (1966) from Niš.



It is suspected that, for a long period of time, by using specialized applications for sharing files or by using special browsers that enable location concealment and anonymity, as well as through social networks from their own and fake accounts, they entered into communication with minors, sent photos and videos records of pornographic content and obtained content resulting from the exploitation of a minor, as well as arranging a meeting with minors for sexual intercourse.



During the search of the apartments of the suspects, through inspection of the computers and computer equipment, a large amount of video clips and photographs created by the exploitation of minors for pornographic purposes, contents of sexual exploitation of children from three to fourteen years of age and other photographs and videos of explicit abuse of children in pornographic purposes were found, as well as messages of sexual content with which the suspects sexually harassed children and minors.



The suspects were detained for up to 48 hours, after which they will be brought to the competent prosecutor's office with criminal charges.



The realization of this operation was contributed by access to the domestic platform "I'm watching you" as well as the platform of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (Nekmek) from the United States of America, which is a global leader in helping to prevent kidnappings and find missing children and fight against sexual exploitation of children on the Internet, to whose platform our country has direct access, which is a unique case in the region.