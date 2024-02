Crime Two boys stabbed near the Blue Bridge and transferred to Tiršova and Emergency Center Two boys aged 14 and 15 were stabbed tonight in a fight near the Blue Bridge in Belgrade, while the third boy was beaten, Tanjug was told in Emergency Service. Source: Tanjug Saturday, February 10, 2024 | 23:36 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Tiko Aramyan

Two of them were transferred to Tiršova, and the third, who suffered injuries from a sharp object, was transferred to the Emergency Center, they added from the Emergency Department.



The police went to the scene of the incident.