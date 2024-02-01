Crime State of siege in Borca: Police are still looking for the killer A murder happened in Borča tonight. Source: Blic, Novosti Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 23:27 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/bibiphoto

The crime took place on the Zrenjanin road at around 19:00.



One guy was killed with a knife and another was wounded.



The action "Whirlwind 3" is in effect, Kurir reports.



As Novosti has learned, the street where the murder took place is under siege, and the police are "combing" every part of the settlement.



A young man (23), who was wounded tonight, is currently at the scene of the attack and is cooperating with the police, "Blic" reporter reports. He is currently describing the attacker to the police and answering questions that could help locate and arrest the perpetrator.



The police search the crime scene with flashlights, most likely in search of the weapon with which the crime was committed, i.e. a knife.



As "Novosti" has learned, a football fan-criminal conflict took place tonight. The stabbed to death is a fan, as well as the wounded man.



According to the media, the injured person is not life-threatened and does not want to reveal the identity of the man who attacked him with a sharp object.



The media also reports that the locals saw the killer and that he was wearing a black jacket and a gray tracksuit.