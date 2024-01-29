Crime Today, the trial of the parents of the boy who committed the school massacre begins The trial of the father and mother of the boy who committed the massacre at Ribnikar in Belgrade on May 3, 2023, should begin today in High Court in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 29, 2024 | 07:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

He killed nine children and the security guard of that school.



At the beginning of the trial, the court should decide on the prosecution's proposal to exclude the public from the main trial in order to protect the interests of minors.



After that, the prosecution and the defense should present their opening statements and evidentiary proposals.



In addition to today, the trial is also scheduled for January 30. Apart from the father V.K. and the mother M.K., the owner of the shooting club where the boy is suspected to have learned to shoot, R.I., and the instructor at that club, N.M., are also charged.



In the indictment of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, it was proposed that the court sentence V.K. to 12 years in prison, M.K. to two and a half years in prison, while the owner of the shooting club "Partizan practical shooting" R.I. and the instructor in that club N.M. to be imprisoned to three years each.



V.K. is charged with the criminal offense of serious crimes against public safety, i.e. because he trained his 13-year-old son to handle air and firearms, took him to the shooting range, which is obviously not appropriate for the boy's age, and because he did not store the weapons safely, as it is provided by law.



The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office directly charged the mother of the boy M.K. with the criminal offense of illegal production, possession and carrying of weapons and explosive substances.



Due to the criminal offense of giving a false statement, as stated, president of the Shooting Club "Partizan Practical Shooting" R.I. and the instructor at that club N.M., were directly charged.



There are also two civil proceedings against the father and mother based on the lawsuits of the family members of the murdered, and for the compensation of non-material damages due to the death of a close relative.