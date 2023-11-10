Crime Ministry of the interior made a statement: He killed his wife and committed suicide In Kruševac, a shooting had taken place on the street, with a 44-year-old woman sustaining head injuries that were allegedly inflicted by a 52-year-old man. Source: Tanjug, Novosti/S.BABOVIĆ Monday, November 13, 2023 | 23:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Foto: BokiPop034/Shutterstock

Members of the Ministry of the Interior in Kruševac this morning, following a citizen's report that a shooting had taken place on the street, immediately went to the scene where they found a 44-year-old woman with head injuries that were allegedly inflicted by a 52-year-old man with a gunshot.



It is suspected that on the way to Trstenik, he killed his 52-year-old wife with the same gun, and then committed suicide in his car, according to a statement from the Police Department in Kruševac.



A woman (aged 44) was transported to the Kruševac General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The weapon that was found in the car of a 52-year-old man was illegal, and so far he has not been reported to the police for domestic violence.



Around 2:30 p.m., the injured woman was transferred to the University Clinical Center of Nis, where she was intubated and in serious condition, Tanjug was told at that health facility.



The man Z.R. (53), after a gruesome crime in which he killed his wife and seriously injured his lover I.K. (44), committed suicide, reports Novosti.



His body was found in a car on the road Velika Drenova - Stragari near Trstenik. As it turns out, he shot himself at the moment when the police arrived.



He headed towards Milutovac, where his brother and father live with their family, with whom he did not have good relations, so it is legitimately suspected that the police prevented the tragedy from being even worse.



"We were in Velika Drenova, working on coils, when my son called me and said that he had fixed both of them and was going to fix himself," said R.R. "I didn't believe what he was telling me, he started to meet us from Kruševac, we met on the road, he gave me some papers, confirmations that he had taken out a loan. I went to Milutovac with a tractor, and he was behind in his car, when I turned around I saw himself to make a phone call and waved his hand to me. As soon as I started to move away, I heard the shot. I went back, but everything was already over...", said father of Z.R.



This is what Ratko R., father of Zoran R., who this morning seriously wounded his lover, and then killed his wife, after which he committed suicide, told "Novosti".