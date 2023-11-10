Crime Special forces raided Belgrade shopping center; They brought out five persons VIDEO The police detained four men today on the order of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, Tanjug learns. Source: Blic, Tanjug Friday, November 10, 2023 | 15:15 Tweet Share Instagram serbialive printscreen

They were arrested and taken out of a cafe in the shopping center Galerija, which was published on the social network "Instagram".



According to the media, among those arrested are two brothers who are known to have mistreated people in Bosnia-Herzegovina, as can be seen in a video posted on social networks.



Thos are, as stated, the brothers Lj. and M.H.V.